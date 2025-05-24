DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / New bus fare slabs announced for private school students in Shimla

New bus fare slabs announced for private school students in Shimla

Under the new slabs, the fare is Rs 1,200 for 0-6 km; Rs 1,800 for 6-12 km; and Rs 2,000 for distances more than 12 km
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:42 PM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parents of children studying in private schools in Shimla met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to apprise him about various problems, including recently increased bus pass fare in Shimla on Saturday.
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced a new slab of monthly bus fare for local private school students.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were two slabs for the monthly bus pass fare — Rs 1,800 for 0 to 5 km and Rs 2,500 for distances more than 5 km.

Agnihotri said that now there will be three slabs. Under the first slab, the fare has been reduced by Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 for 0-6 km.

Advertisement

In the second and third slab, the monthly fare has been reduced by Rs 700 and fixed at Rs 1,800 for 6-12 km, and Rs 2,000 for distances more than 12 km.

The deputy chief minister said that very soon parents or students would have no need to visit offices as the entire system will be online.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper