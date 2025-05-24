New bus fare slabs announced for private school students in Shimla
Under the new slabs, the fare is Rs 1,200 for 0-6 km; Rs 1,800 for 6-12 km; and Rs 2,000 for distances more than 12 km
Parents of children studying in private schools in Shimla met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to apprise him about various problems, including recently increased bus pass fare in Shimla on Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced a new slab of monthly bus fare for local private school students.
Earlier, there were two slabs for the monthly bus pass fare — Rs 1,800 for 0 to 5 km and Rs 2,500 for distances more than 5 km.
Agnihotri said that now there will be three slabs. Under the first slab, the fare has been reduced by Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 for 0-6 km.
In the second and third slab, the monthly fare has been reduced by Rs 700 and fixed at Rs 1,800 for 6-12 km, and Rs 2,000 for distances more than 12 km.
The deputy chief minister said that very soon parents or students would have no need to visit offices as the entire system will be online.
