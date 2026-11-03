New centre at YS Parmar University to harness medicinal plant wealth through scientific research

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has achieved a significant milestone in bridging the gap between scientific research on medicinal plants and the practical needs of farmers and the herbal industry. The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, has selected the university to establish and run the Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre for Northern Region-I (RCFC-NR-I).

The university will oversee the conservation, scientific cultivation, training and market linkages for medicinal plants across seven states and Union Territories of the region.

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The NMPB has also approved a grant of Rs 82,71,812 for the centre’s operations, as conveyed in an order dated October 16, 2026. The amount will be released to the university through the central nodal agency in accordance with established financial procedures.

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The university was selected through a competitive national-level Expression of Interest and evaluation process. It had submitted a comprehensive proposal in January 2026 seeking financial assistance of Rs 2 crore. Before an expert committee in New Delhi, it presented its research achievements, laboratory and infrastructure facilities, technical expertise and experience in working with medicinal and aromatic plants. Following the evaluation, conducted under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor, the university was entrusted with hosting the regional centre.

A key objective of the centre is to provide a common platform offering technical and market-related support to farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in medicinal plant cultivation. Special emphasis will be laid on providing high-quality planting material, promoting appropriate agricultural practices and improving scientific harvesting, primary processing, grading and storage. The centre will also facilitate value addition and strengthen linkages between farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and the industry. Training sessions, workshops and demonstration programmes will be organised for farmers and plant collectors, and the centre will guide institutions and other stakeholders in preparing project proposals under NMPB schemes.

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The university will draw on its expertise in medicinal and aromatic plant research, particularly in tissue culture, agricultural technology and post-harvest management. A major focus will be on developing high-quality planting material for high-demand and threatened species and on promoting cultivation practices suited to local conditions. Efforts will also be made to bring important wild medicinal species under scientific cultivation and ensure their sustainable use.

The centre will coordinate among State Medicinal Plants Boards, forest departments, research institutions, universities, farmer groups and the industry. It will also compile data on production, trade, prices and market requirements to help stakeholders make informed decisions.

The centre serving Northern Region-I was originally set up in October 2017 at the Institute of Indian Systems of Medicine in Joginder Nagar and has now been entrusted to Nauni University. This will give the university a wider regional role and allow it to apply its research and extension capabilities over a larger area. It will also create opportunities for the university’s scientists, students and researchers to take up collaborative research and address regional challenges.

For Himachal, the achievement holds special significance, as it provides an institutional platform to link the state’s rich medicinal plant diversity and the university’s scientific expertise with rural livelihoods, conservation and the growth of the herbal industry.