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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New cluster system will harm primary class students: Una MLA

New cluster system will harm primary class students: Una MLA

Says instead of strengthening the education system, the state government was trying to do administrative adjustments

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Una, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti File
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Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti on Wednesday objected to the new cluster system being implemented in government schools of the state. He said that instead of strengthening the education system, the state government was trying to do administrative adjustments, which was detrimental to the future of the primary class students.

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Satti, while addressing mediapersons, said that with the implementation of the new system, the promotion channels for primary teachers would almost come to a close and primary class teachers would not be able to get promotion to head teachers, centre head teachers and Block Elementary Education Officers. He added that the grants, which used to come directly to primary school head teachers, would now be routed to the principals of the senior secondary schools, the cluster in which many primary schools were located, meaning that the genuine needs of the primary schools would not be addressed.

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The MLA alleged that instead of filling new posts of teacher, the government was merely transferring teachers from other schools against vacant posts. He said that in many schools, lecturers and trained graduate teachers were being sent on deputation against vacant posts of junior basic teacher.

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Satti said that the nation-wide Guru Ravidas Sankalp Kalash Yatra had begun from Kashi, the birthplace of the spiritual guru, on the occasion of his 650th birth anniversary. He added that the yatra would reach Guru Ravidas Temple in Santoshgarh on August 2, from where it would traverse through the state to propagate the preachings of Guru Ravidas.

The MLA said that the BJP had decided to observe the coming Independence Day with full fervour and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign would be launched to hoist the National Flag over every household with pride.

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Satti said that the BJP’s ‘charge-sheet’ committee had begun its work and two members of the committee would tour each of the four parliamentary segments to collect facts regarding the wrongdoings and the anti-people work of the Congress in the past three and a half years. Assembly segment-wise charge-sheets would later be compiled into a state-level charge-sheet against the Congress government, he added.

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