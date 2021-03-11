New Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh a dummy: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Newly installed Congress president Pratibha Singh is a dummy, said Sanjay Tandon, BJP co-incharge of Himachal, here today.

Tandon, while addressing mediapersons here, mocked the Congress for appointing a jumbo-size HPCC body. “The BJP works at the grass-roots level through its panna committees, but the Congress is expecting its president to show the way. The BJP works on the ground through its grass-roots workers unlike the Congress, which imposes leaders from the top”.

He said, “The Congress has appointed a new state president and four working presidents to take all its leaders along. When the party cannot make up its mind to appoint its national president, how can you expect it to run a state,” he quipped.

Tandon said, “The entire senior leadership, including national vice-president Saudan Singh, Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, and state president Suresh Kashyap, have taken active part in this important programme,” he added.

Tandon claimed, “The BJP has put a check on inflation and the poor are being extended benefits through various schemes.

