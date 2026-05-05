New control room number issued for poll violations

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Kumar on Monday said that minor changes had been made to the contact details of the district-level control room established to address complaints related to the violations of the model code of conduct during the municipal elections.

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He said that an alternative telephone number 01892-223322, operating from Room No. 718, had now been made functional as the district control room. Through this facility, complaints regarding the violation of the model code of conduct during the election process would be received and addressed in a prompt and effective manner.

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Earlier, the control room was functioning from Room No. 803 with telephone number 01892-222103. The change had been made to streamline the complaint redress mechanism and ensure better accessibility for the public.

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Vinay urged people to make use of the revised contact number for any election-related complaints or information.