New Development Bank to fund Shimla ropeway project

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 10

The New Development Bank (NDB) has agreed to fund the Shimla Urban Transport Ropeway Project. The project will be implemented under the 90:10 financial scheme by the Centre and the state.

This information was given by RD Nazeem, Principal Secretary, Transport, today. Nazeem said the work on preparing the final detailed project report (DPR) was on and it was likely to be ready by April.

“Once the DPR is ready, we will float a tender for the project by August-September,” he said. The cost of the project, the first of its kind in the country, will be around Rs 1,600 crore. As and when the project is completed, it will change the way people commute in the city.

The ropeway will have a network of 14.69 km, starting from Taradevi, the entry point to the city. It will have 15 boarding and de-boarding stations close to the circular road.

“The stations will be built along the circular road so that people have easy access to cable cars. Parking lots will also be created near these stations,” said Rohit Thakur, Chief General Manager, Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RRTSDC), the implementing agency of the project.

“Several surveys are being carried out to assess the social and environmental impact of the project. The ropeway will lead to decongestion of the city roads. It will have the capacity of ferrying around 7,000 passengers in an hour to various parts of the city. It will be like Metro on ropes,” Thakur said.

