New directive on victory procession expenditure

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi today said that expenses made on a victory procession on the counting day would be added to the expenditure of the candidate.

Negi said the expenses made on flags, publicity material, vehicles, sweets, band and other things would be added to the election expenditure of the candidate.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the rates of most of the objects like garlands (Rs 30 to Rs 70) and Rs 1,000 per band members were fixed in a meeting with the representatives of political parties.

He said that Assistant Expenditure Observers and accounts teams would move out in the fields a day before the counting on December 8. All arrangements for peaceful counting had been made.