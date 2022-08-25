New entrants will have to adopt BJP's ideology: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that those who had joined the BJP recently would have to adopt its ideology.

Asked about the induction of Congress leaders having a different ideology, he said that the BJP was the largest and the most disciplined party in the world. “Opposition to the entry of Congress leaders in the BJP will amount to indiscipline and invite strict action,” he added. He was the chief guest at a state-level Samvad programme with the beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana at Dhalpur here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of the yojana from different districts. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to him for launching this scheme and other schemes for women empowerment.

Thakur said, “Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide LPG connections to all households. As many as 4.72 lakh gas connections have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana at a cost of Rs 160 crore. Three refills are also being provided free of cost under both schemes. A budget provision of Rs 70 crore has been made for the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana during the current financial year.”

He said that many effective steps had been taken for the empowerment and welfare of women. He added that more than two lakh women members of self-help groups would benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Thakur said that the state government was working in a planned manner to make women self-reliant. He added that under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana, a provision of up to 35 per cent subsidy for women entrepreneurs had been made.

He added that the BJP would again form government and make the ‘Mission Repeat’ successful. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the welfare schemes had brought prosperity to people. Various ministers and MLAs from all districts virtually participated in the programme.

