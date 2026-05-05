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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New Era School student Shalya tops Class XII exams in science

New Era School student Shalya tops Class XII exams in science

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:47 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Shayla Kashyap student of New Era public school Chhatri distt Kangra Science topper in stet 99% celebrate with school staff
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Shalya Kashyap, a student of The New Era Public School at Chhatri in Jawali, topped the Class XII examinations in the science stream, the results of which were declared by the HP Board of School Education on Monday.

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She secured 495 out of 500 marks, an outstanding 99 per cent. Her success has made her family and schoolteachers proud. Shalya, a resident of Bhalli village in neighbouring Jawali Assembly constituency, hails from a humble background. Her father Rahul Kashyap is employed at a local wholesale confectionery shop while mother Rohina is a homemaker. Her younger brother is a Class X student.

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Shalya feels proud to see her grandmother Usha Kiran, who was overjoyed by her success and was first to offer her sweets. Her mother said that Shalya was brilliant in studies. She had secured 97 per cent marks in the Class X exams. She had never taken extra coaching for studies and topped the Class XII exams by the dint of her hard work and dedication.

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Shalya told The Tribune that she had a dream to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to become a doctor and serve society. She was going to start preparations for NEET immediately. She gave the credit for her success to her family, teachers and school.

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