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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New faces likely in Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee soon

New faces likely in Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee soon

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Himachal Congress president Vinay Kumar. File
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The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) is likely to get several new office-bearers soon, with organisational restructuring taking centre stage at a meeting of senior party leaders in Delhi on Thursday.
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A meeting between AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and HPCC president Vinay Kumar focused primarily on strengthening the party organisation in the state. Party sources said the discussions centred on appointing additional vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries to the state executive besides constituting new committees.

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There had been speculation that the meeting could also take up the proposed Cabinet expansion, portfolio reshuffle and appointment of a Deputy Speaker. However, sources said these issues did not figure prominently in the meeting.

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Later, Sukhu held a separate meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Though there was no official word on the discussions, the Chief Minister is learnt to have briefed Kharge on the proposed Cabinet expansion and other key appointments. Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur’s induction into the Cabinet appears almost certain, as Sukhu has repeatedly indicated that he would be inducted soon.

Sukhu is also learnt to have apprised Kharge of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

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Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Himachal on August 18 and is likely to inaugurate a school building reconstructed after being damaged in last year’s disaster in Mandi district.

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