New facilities at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry to focus on innovation

Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja today inaugurated several new facilities and laid the foundation stones of major research, academic and institutional projects at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Giving a major push to entrepreneurship and the commercialisation of research, the Vice-Chancellor virtually inaugurated a Processing Centre to establish a Common Incubation Centre for processing mushrooms, vegetables, fruits, spices and herbs. The facility has been developed with funding from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

Advertisement

An Enology Laboratory was also inaugurated to strengthen research, practical training and technology development in wine-making and related fields. Other facilities inaugurated included the Herbal Products Development and Sale Centre, a digitised university Herbarium and the Centre on Cannabis Research, which will promote scientific understanding and quality assessment of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated the Policy Centre on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and the Thought Lab, established in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris Foundation. The university also laid the foundation stones for several ambitious projects to expand its research and academic infrastructure.

These include a Plant Tissue Culture Facility in the Department of Biotechnology, the Himalayan Traditional Seed Heritage Centre in the Department of Seed Science and Technology, and the Centre of Excellence on Waste to Wealth in the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry. The foundation stone for a Centre of Excellence on Honeybee Research in the Department of Entomology was also laid. The centre will strengthen research, training and technology development in apiculture and related fields.

Advertisement

In a significant step towards expanding its educational reach, the university laid the foundation stone for the Centre for Distance and Online Learning. It also marked the beginning of work on a Centre of Excellence for Training, Placement and Global Linkages at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, Hamirpur. A foundation stone was also laid for an Agriculture Museum, which will showcase the evolution and contributions of agriculture, horticulture and forestry. Recognising the importance of a conducive learning environment, the university also inaugurated dedicated Sukh-Sansar Reading and Study Lounges in each hostel under the Students’ Welfare Organisation.

“Together, these initiatives represent a broader institutional vision that goes beyond the creation of physical infrastructure. By investing in incubation and processing facilities, specialised research centres, digital education, industry linkages and student development, the university is seeking to diversify its activities, generate additional resources, strengthen its academic standing and reduce dependence on conventional sources of funding,” said Prof Baweja.