New fire safety NOC directive, conflicting regulations have Manali hoteliers worried

The hospitality industry in Manali is worried over the directive of the Tourism Department making it mandatory for hotels and other tourism-related establishments to obtain fire safety no objection certificates (NOCs). The directive has triggered concerns among hotel owners over conflicting regulations, financial burden and the practicality of its compliance in older buildings.

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As per the directive, the hospitality establishments have been asked to secure a fire safety NOC within six months. Those unable to comply with the order can seek a three-month extension by paying a penalty of Rs 5,000. The move has left many hoteliers worried about the future of their businesses, especially the owners of old properties who claim that the existing regulations are unclear.

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Hotelier Vinay says that the current directive contradicts a government decision taken last year. At a meeting held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar on December 19, 2025, the Tourism Department was reportedly directed to extend the validity of fire safety NOCs for up to one year or until separate fire safety norms for old buildings were notified.

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Vinay says that since the Town and Country Planning Department has not framed the norms, compelling hoteliers to obtain fresh fire safety NOCs is both impractical and unjustified. He urges the state government to reconsider the directive until clear guidelines are issued.

Hospitality unit operators argue that over the decades, Manali has not witnessed any major fire incident that caused significant losses, indicating the existing fire safety infrastructure in urban areas has largely been effective. They contend that the Tourism Department is placing an unnecessary financial burden on their businesses that are already struggling with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and repeated natural disasters, including heavy rains and landslides, which had affected tourism in recent years.

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Some hotel owners have also questioned the timing of the order, alleging that the sudden push for the installation of fire safety equipment may disproportionately benefit their suppliers rather than significantly improving public safety. They have urged the municipal authorities to first provide essential civic infrastructure such as fire hydrants and reliable water supply, as they pay substantial taxes and municipal fees.

The controversy has been further complicated by different interpretations of the directive. The Himachal Pradesh Fire-Fighting Services Act, 1984, requires fire NOCs for high-rise buildings exceeding 15 metres in height while its 2000 amendment similarly covers tall buildings, industrial units and premises dealing with inflammable materials.

A Home Department notification issued on July 23, 2019, however, extended fire safety requirements to hotels and guesthouses taller than 12 metres or having a ground floor plus three upper storeys, including mezzanine floors.

Meanwhile, Kullu Station Fire Officer Prem Singh says that since 2016 all commercial buildings, irrespective of height, are required to install the prescribed fire safety equipment and obtain fire NOCs though homestays have been granted some relaxations under tourism regulations.

With several hotel associations urging the state government to reconsider the policy, Manali’s tourism industry is caught between the need to enhance fire safety and the practical challenges of implementing evolving regulations in older establishments. As the six-month deadline approaches, hoteliers are hoping for clearer guidelines and a more balanced approach that safeguards both public safety and the survival of one of Himachal Pradesh’s most important tourism sectors.