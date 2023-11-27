New green belts planned to curb haphazard construction: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

The state government has taken a series of measures, including increasing the number of green belts, primarily to curb haphazard construction in key areas of the state. The Cabinet, at a recent meeting, had approved a proposal to extend the planning area in Shimla, Chopal and Kullu, with specail focus on addressing challenges posed by unplanned development.

“The monsoon fury has taught us a lesson to balance development and environment. It is high time that steps are taken for environmental protection to ensure sustainable development,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He said, “The objectives of protecting the existing green belts and sustainable development are reflected in the Cabinet decision. At present, Shimla has 17 green belts in the planning area, covering 414 hectares, and 76 per cent of the area has been designated as government land.” The additional eight green zones to be carved out in Shimla are Retreat, Mashobra, Band Tukda, Andri; Shiv Mandir, Andri; Tal and Giri, demarcated protected forest, Khalini, BCS Mist Chamber and Parimahal.

The CM said the government had decided to extend the planning area in Shimla, Kullu and Chopal to control haphazard construction.

