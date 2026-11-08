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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New Haroli road project to be completed by Jan 15: Agnihotri

New Haroli road project to be completed by Jan 15: Agnihotri

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri reviews development plans in New Haroli.
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has announced that Rs 4 crore will be spent on the development of the ‘New Haroli Development Path’, a road stretching from the Rampur bridge over the Swan river to Jal Bhawan in Haroli. The project will include modern amenities, an aesthetically designed walkway and facilities for night strolling by local residents.

Agnihotri reviewed the ongoing developmental works in the New Haroli area on Friday night. He said the road project would be completed by January 15 next year. The road is being widened and will subsequently be illuminated to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian movement even at night.

He said that a walkway would be developed along the stretch, while food courts would also be set up at various locations between the bridge at Rora village and Jal Bhawan, near the Jal Shakti Rest House in Haroli.

The Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by officials, also visited the Rampur bridge site to inspect the ongoing development work. He reviewed the progress of the work on the heliport and synthetic athletics track projects and directed the officials concerned to ensure their speedy execution without compromising on quality. He also stressed the need for effective inter-departmental coordination to ensure the timely completion of all projects.

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Agnihotri said projects worth around Rs 100 crore were either under construction or proposed for the New Haroli area. A modern heliport was being constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and was targeted for completion by April 2028. A synthetic athletics track, involving an investment of Rs 10 crore, was also under construction, he added.

He said that New Haroli would also have an Ex-Servicemen Bhawan, a court complex, an indoor stadium, offices of the Jal Shakti Department and a fairground, besides other infrastructure facilities.

The automated vehicle testing facility and driver training tracks are already functional in the New Haroli area, he said.

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