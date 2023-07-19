New heads appointed in all 17 organisational districts of BJP in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, July 19

New presidents were appointed in all 17 organisational districts of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

These appointments were made by BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, who was reappointed as the state party chief on April 23.

The new appointments were made after consultation with high command and all the outgoing district presidents would be members of the state executive, a statement issued here said, adding that these appointments would be implemented with immediate effect.

Rattan Singh Pal, Vinay Gupta, Balbir Chowdhari, Nihal Chand, Swatantra Sankhyan, Arvind Chandel and Rajendra Bodh have been appointed presidents of Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, respectively.

Prem Thakur, Sachin Sharma, Dheeraj Naryal, Romesh Rana, Sanjeev Sharma, Hari Dutt Sharma and Hira Lal would head the district units of Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Nurpur, Dehra, Palampur and Sundernagar while Desh Raj Sharma, Yashwant Negi and Arun Falta have been appointed presidents of Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Mahasu districts, Bindal said.

The new state office bearers of the party would be appointed soon, a BJP leader said.

#BJP #Rajiv Bindal #Shimla