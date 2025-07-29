New Himachal employees will have to give undertaking that they don’t consume drugs

The Himachal government has decided to seek an undertaking from all new government employees that they do not consume drugs.

The decision was taken by the cabinet, which met here on Tuesday under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

The CM said strict action would be taken against the government employees found involved in drug-related activities. Last year, dope testing for ‘chitta’ had been made mandatory in police recruitment in the state.

The police, social justice and empowerment, and health departments made detailed presentations on the steps being taken to combat drug menace. It was pointed out that in the state, NDPS cases account for 9% of total cases, significantly lower than Punjab’s 20%. Also, since the formation of the Congress government, 45 cases have been registered and properties worth Rs 42.22 crore attached.

The health department has been directed to intensify efforts in awareness generation, treatment, counselling, follow-up and rehabilitation of individuals.