New initiative to tackle traffic congestion on Shimla roads

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 7

Aimed at decongesting roads during the peak tourist season, the Shimla police have introduced a “one-minute traffic plan” in the district. The police claims the plan has not only proved to be instrumental in making the city free from frequent traffic jams, but has also reduced commuting time.

The police have identified 10 traffic bottlenecks in the city. Halt points have been established a few km before those points to ease congestion. Trials were conducted at one of the busiest junctions in the city before rolling out the full-fledged plan.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi says, “As part of the one-minute traffic plan, the police stop vehicles at established halting points for 40 seconds and then release the traffic for 20 seconds. As a result, the traffic congestion on the city roads has eased significantly. We are doing it manually for now, but traffic lights will be set up at these halting points soon.”

The police have claimed that after putting in place the new traffic management system, the travel time has been reduced.

Traffic lights will be installed at Chharabra, IGMC on the Sanjauli-Lakkar Bazaar stretch, Tara Devi near Shoghi, Heeranagar, St Bede’s College, Fagli and Khalini on Shimla-Malyana bypass and Willows Bank on the Vidhan Sabha-Advanced Studies road.

Gandhi says, “Reduced traffic congestion has also been benefitting schoolchildren. The new system has also proved useful in cases of medical emergencies.”

Based primarily on time, number and space, the new plan has received a positive response from transporters, taxi drivers and passengers. The police monitor the traffic flow from a control room.

10 bottlenecks