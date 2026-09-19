New market for traditional artisans at Kangra airport

The Industries Directorate has established a display-cum-sale counter at the Kangra airport under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, providing traditional artisans in Himachal Pradesh a new market for their products.

The initiative aims to showcase the traditional skills and handicrafts of artisans to tourists visiting the state. The Industries Directorate serves as the state nodal agency for implementing the PM Vishwakarma Scheme of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Advertisement

This initiative has been rolled out under the Avsar scheme with the support of self-help groups (SHGs) promoted by NABARD. More than 25 varieties of products made by artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have been put on display and made available for sale at the airport counter. The products represent a range of traditional occupations and reflect the craftsmanship, creativity and rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The initiative will provide the tourists with an opportunity to purchase authentic handmade products while helping the artisans reach customers beyond local markets. The Industries Directorate stated that the facility would also help create sustainable market linkages and strengthen livelihood opportunities for traditional artisans.

The department plans to expand the initiative to other prominent tourist destinations and premium locations across the state. Efforts are also underway to encourage the artisans to take their products to wider markets through e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

The initiative is aimed at connecting the traditional artisans with new markets, giving greater visibility to their products and strengthening their livelihood opportunities.