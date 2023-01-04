Chamba: New MC house tax system opposed

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 3

Various social organisations of the town have opposed the decision of the local Municipal Council to implement the new house tax system.

A delegation comprising representatives of various social organisations of the town on Monday submitted a memorandum to the district administration, opposing the house tax regime mooted without obtaining public opinion.

The delegation urged administration officers to withdraw the new house tax regime in public interest. It said that no information had been given to people regarding the parameters prescribed for the new system.

It asked what additional facilities the MC proposed to provide to local residents by implementing the new tax system. The town having a population of more than 20,000 is the headquarters of Aspirational Chamba district.

#chamba