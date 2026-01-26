DT
PT
New nagar panchayat for Bhawarna raises hope for better civic amenities

New nagar panchayat for Bhawarna raises hope for better civic amenities

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:32 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Environmentalists and locals have welcomed the Sukhu-led state government’s decision to make a new nagar panchayat for Bhawarna, near Palampur, describing it as a long-pending and much-needed step towards planned development and environmental protection. The Chief Minister had made the announcement during his visit to Sulaha last week.

For years, Bhawarna had been facing rapid population growth, unplanned construction and increasing commercial activity, which had put immense pressure on civic amenities. One of the most serious challenges confronting the area was the lack of a proper garbage disposal and solid waste management system. In the absence of an urban local body, waste was often dumped in open spaces, drains and nearby

water bodies, posing a threat to public health and the environment.

Environmental activists said the creation of the nagar panchayat would help introduce a scientific waste collection and disposal mechanism, reducing pollution and improving sanitation. They pointed out that Bhawarna’s location near ecologically sensitive areas made proper waste management crucial to prevent contamination of soil and water sources.

Sanjay Chauhan, chairman, Kangra Cooperative and Rural Development Bank and president of Sulaha Congress committee, welcomed the decision. He expressed hope that the new nagar panchayat would bring better civic infrastructure, including regular garbage lifting, drainage, street lighting and regulation of construction activities. “Garbage disposal was a major problem here. With the formation of the nagar panchayat, we expect a structured system to be put in place,” said a local.

The decision is also expected to strengthen local governance by bringing Bhawarna under an urban administrative framework, enabling better planning, allocation of funds and implementation of development projects. Civic activists urged the government to ensure that environmental safeguards remain central to future development plans.

