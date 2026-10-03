New paragliding site takes shape near Keylong

During the trial on Friday, a pilot took off successfully from the designated site and landed safely at the prescribed landing area. Following the successful test, the district administration is expected to initiate the process of notifying the site for regular paragliding activities.

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The trial was conducted in the presence of SDM and District Tourism Officer Kunika Akers, Director of the Mountaineering Institute Avinash Negi, Flying Instructor Gimner Singh, officials and local residents.

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Akers said the successful trial near Shansha Monastery marked an important step towards promoting adventure tourism in Lahaul-Spiti. She said paragliding would offer visitors a new adventure experience while expanding the range of tourism activities in the district.

The site’s proximity to Shansha Monastery is also expected to create opportunities for combining adventure and religious tourism, potentially increasing tourist movement in Shansha and adjoining areas.

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The administration said the activity could generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth through piloting, guiding, tour operations, transportation, homestays and other tourism-related services.

Officials, however, emphasised that safety would remain the priority while developing the site. Prescribed safety standards and operational guidelines would be strictly followed for paragliding activities.

With the trial successfully completed, the proposed Shashur site is expected to diversify Lahaul-Spiti’s tourism offerings while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.