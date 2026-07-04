New policy to be rolled out soon, minister assures industrialists

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Himachal Pradesh chapter has sought early constitution of the state’s industrial policy as the previous one expired in March. During an interactive session held with Harshwardhan Chauhan, Minister for Industries, Labour and Employment, in Chandigarh on Thursday evening, the CII asserted that a clear and consistent industrial vision, one that protects existing industry, supports its expansion and attracts fresh investment to the state, is the need of the hour.

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Chauhan said that the state had performed commendably in the social sector despite its geographical challenges. He highlighted the pharmaceutical sector as a particular point of pride, having earned recognition not only in India but also internationally. He also credited the state’s strong law and order record as an important reason why the industry continues to place its trust on Himachal Pradesh.

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A central concern raised by the CII’s Himachal Pradesh chapter was the lapse of the industrial policy in March. The CII requested the minister that the previous policy be extended in the interim while a new one was finalised in consultation with the industry. The minister responded with reassurance, stating that the government was committed to supporting the existing industry and welcoming new investment, and that a new industrial policy would soon be rolled out after due consultation.

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Sanjay Suri, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, said that the continuing gap since the earlier policy lapsed had already begun to affect investment decisions. He expressed hope that the government and the industry could work closely together on the new policy, as well as on matters of connectivity and power tariffs that shape the competitiveness of the state’s industrial clusters.

Among the issues raised were the completion of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road widening project, timely progress in priority national highway works, restoration of the Dabhota bridge, advancement of the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line and a clear roadmap for the development of the bulk drug park in Una.

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The CII also stressed the need for smoother ease-of-doing-business measures, including digital approvals, defined timelines, accountability in resolving delayed cases and dedicated nodal officers for key industrial clusters. Further requests included more competitive industrial power tariffs, the removal of duty on captive solar generation, improved infrastructure within industrial estates, and the revival of the SLIIC mechanism to support stressed MSMEs, hotels, and tourism units.

The minister appealed to the industry to give preference to the local youth in employment so that the benefits of industrial growth go directly to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Suri affirmed that the industry was committed to this vision of inclusive growth and would continue to prioritise local employment as it expands.

The minister acknowledged the fiscal constraints Himachal was currently facing while reaffirming the government’s resolve to strengthen the industry and ensure the state remains competitive with its neighbours through the upcoming industry-friendly policy.

Ashok Mehta, Vice-Chairman of the CII, Himachal, stressed the importance of close collaboration between the government and the industry. He conveyed the CII’s commitment to strengthening the industrial ecosystem, bringing in investment, enhancing competitiveness and supporting the state’s sustainable economic development.

He also expressed appreciation for the government’s proactive approach and looked forward to a continued partnership in fostering a conducive environment for business and inclusive growth across the state.