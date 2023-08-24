New recruitment panel soon: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, August 23
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the notification for setting up a new recruitment commission to replace the disbanded Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) would be issued shortly.
Sukhu was speaking after the Deepak Shanan Committee, which was entrusted with the task of giving recommendations on the setting up of the new commission, made a comprehensive presentation here late last evening. The presentation highlighted various measures aimed at ensuring transparency, structural integrity and fairness in the operations of the proposed recruitment commission.
He said that the state government was committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process that prioritised the interests of the state’s youth. “The new commission will focus solely on merit-based selection, eradicating concerns about paper leak and other irregularities,” he added. The new system was designed to minimise human interference in exams and employ foolproof methods to maintain integrity.
Sukhu said that the government decided to dissolve the HPSSC to address the malaise of rampant corruption. The chairman of the committee, Deepak Shanan, said that a second report would be submitted shortly, which would further detail the commission’s functionality more precisely.
