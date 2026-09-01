Himachal Pradesh notifies new policy to regulate grazing, protect migratory routes

With the state government notifying the Grazing Policy 2026 of Himachal Pradesh, efforts will be made to bridge the existing huge gap between grazing permits issued by the Forest Department and the actual grazing taking place on the ground.

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Simultaneously, the Animal Husbandry Department will undertake a project, ‘Thematic Mapping of Migratory Routes of Sheep Breeders’. The grazing being undertaken is almost five times more than that permitted by the Forest Department. The policy also states that plantations older than seven years will be opened for controlled grazing after field verification.

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Pushpendra Rana, Director, Environment, and Member Secretary, Council for Science, Technology and Environment, informed that, as per the policy notified on July 2, the state government intends to reform the grazing permit regime to improve the livelihood of graziers and strengthen the rural economy.

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“As such, a reform of the policy will be undertaken, which is grounded in scientific evidence, administrative feasibility and long-term ecological sustainability,” the policy states, Rana said.

The primary objective of the policy is to protect migratory routes, halting grounds and watering points, along with their geo-tagging, to protect critical pastoral infrastructure.

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In case of diversion of forest areas, alternative pastures and grazing grounds will be identified for migratory herders so that their livelihoods are not disturbed.

As per the notified Grazing Policy, it was in 1970 that the Grazing Advisory Committee acknowledged that the existing grazing permits lacked ecological justification and explicitly recommended that a scientific assessment of pasture carrying capacity be undertaken. Following this, a temporary freeze on permits was enforced until the assessment was completed.

However, since then, grazing governance has continued to operate on the same terms, with grazing numbers capped without any supporting scientific assessment of pasture dynamics or ecological resilience.

The policy also highlights that, more than five decades later, the absence of systematic reassessment, despite explicit policy recommendations, has resulted in administrative ambiguity, ecological misinterpretation and socio-economic stress among genuine pastoralists.

Contemporary ecological research from Himachal demonstrates that static carrying-capacity-based regulation is ill-suited to highly variable mountain ecosystems.

It is pointed out that evidence supports adaptive, resilience-based grazing management, under which regulated and monitored grazing sustains grassland productivity, biodiversity and long-term soil carbon stocks.

“Issuance of grazing permits without real-time adjustments is therefore scientifically untenable and administratively counterproductive.”

As per the policy, the grant of permits shall be based on: assessment of the available land for grazing; assessment of the carrying capacity of the forest area where permits have been applied for; estimation of livestock, including buffaloes, mules, sheep, goats, etc; assessment of wildlife species dependent on grazing; assessment of the livestock of local people having grazing rights in the forests concerned; recommendations of the Grazing Committee on the grant of permits on a rotational basis to ensure regeneration of forest areas.

It has also been decided to notify a Local Grazing Advisory Committee in each forest division, with the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) as the nodal officer. The committee will comprise representatives from migratory and local graziers, panchayats, universities, and departments such as forest, agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as the Wool Federation.