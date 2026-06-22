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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New Shimla SHO suspended over unsatisfactory performance

New Shimla SHO suspended over unsatisfactory performance

SSP Gaurav Singh says similar action would be taken against other officers if they failed to improve their way of working in future

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:09 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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"Despite the warning, his work continued to remain below expectations, following which it has been decided to put him under suspension,” the SSP said. File Photo
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The Station House Officer (SHO) of New Shimla police station has been suspended with immediate effect by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh over unsatisfactory performance.

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The SHO will remain under suspension until further orders.

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The suspension order was issued after a review of the officer’s service, which, according to the SSP, was not found satisfactory.

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Gaurav said that the police conduct a monthly review of the performance of every SHO. During the latest assessment, the officer's performance was not found up to the mark.

“The SHO had also been issued a warning last month and was asked to improve his performance. However, despite the warning, his work continued to remain below expectations, following which it has been decided to put him under suspension,” the SSP said.

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He added that similar action would be taken against other officers if they failed to improve their way of working in future.

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