New Shimla to pioneer piped domestic gas supply in city

Residents of the New Shimla ward under the Municipal Corporation are set to become the first in Shimla to receive piped domestic gas connections. The area has been shortlisted by Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), which is executing the project.

The company has sought necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments. Once approvals are granted, the work is expected to begin and conclude swiftly.

The project had been in the pipeline for years but was stalled due to the unavailability of a suitable location for the gas plant. Several sites were considered by the corporation to supply piped domestic gas to households, aiming to reduce dependency on LPG cylinders.

Earlier this year, Mayor Surender Chauhan, while presenting the Municipal Corporation’s budget for the financial year 2025–26, proposed setting up the domestic gas pipeline plant in Darni ka Bagicha, Shimla.

“The corporation is committed to completing this project at the earliest to provide relief to residents from the hassle of LPG cylinders,” said Chauhan. The initiative marks a major step towards modernising essential civic utilities in the city.