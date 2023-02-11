New system introduced for MNREGA works

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 10

Due to non-attendance of workers, the works under MNREGA through online or offline modes would not stop now as the rural development agency has introduced a new system.

Giving information here today, Deputy Director and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Chandervir Singh said that earlier due to technical reasons, the works used to be stopped due to non-availability of attendance of workers in online or offline modes.

Keeping in view the inconveniences being faced by the workers, the department had started a new methodology, he told.

Under the new working system, the Deputy Commissioner would allow online exemption to the muster-rolls enabling the works under MNREGA to continue smoothly and the workers would not have to face any inconvenience.

Accordingly, the field staff of the department would now follow the new methodology, he further informed.