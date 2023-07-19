New train starts between Shimla and Solan; check out timings

Ambala, July 19
The Ambala division of the Northern Railway has introduced a special train (04512/04511) between Shimla and Solan, with composition of 2 General and 2 SLR for the convenience of general public from Wednesday.
Earlier, due to incessant rain, the train operation was stopped because of land sliding, felling of trees at many places.
The track between Shimla to Solan has been declared fit. Train will depart from Shimla at 8.15 hours will reach Solan at 11.25 hours and depart from Solan at 14.30 hours and reach Shimla at 17.25 hrs.
The train will make halts at Summer Hill, Jutogh, Tara Devi, Shoghi, Kathleeghat, Kanoh, Kandaghat and Salogra.
