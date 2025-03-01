New water supply scheme to quench thirst of Narag villages

Nearly 54 years after Himachal Pradesh came into existence, villages in Narag Gram Panchayat are set to receive piped drinking water at their doorstep. The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) is set to commission a new lift water supply scheme in March, aiming to provide a reliable water source for a growing rural population.

For years, villagers relied on natural water sources, spending significant time fetching water for both household needs and domesticated animals. The new scheme will benefit 13,694 people, with projections reaching 17,484 by 2044, considering a 13% decadal growth rate.

Existing water supply

Advertisement

Earlier, water supply schemes tapped into local sources but were inadequate for the increasing population. Limited maintenance funds, wear and tear, and unreliable small water sources led to frequent disruptions, causing dissatisfaction among residents.

Currently, 12 rural schemes draw water from sources such as the Giri river, Kawali Khad, Surajmukh Khad and natural springs. Though the Giri river can meet the demand of 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD), existing infrastructure issues, including deteriorating treatment plants, inefficient pumps, and inadequate reservoirs, have hindered smooth supply. The conventional water treatment system relies on filter beds and manual dosing of bleaching powder, making it inefficient and outdated.

Advertisement

A key issue identified was the inadequate storage capacity of reservoirs, leading to unequal water distribution. Some areas had multiple pipelines serving the same settlements, leaving tail-end consumers with insufficient water. Additionally, aging pumps, operating beyond their design period, functioned with low efficiency, and manual operation prevented real-time monitoring of water quality and quantity.

New water supply scheme

To address these challenges, the JSD sought funding from the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2021 for a large-scale project covering 57 villages and 85 habitations in the Giri river basin. The scheme is designed for 20 years, ensuring long-term water security.

Rajeev Mahajan, Superintending Engineer, JSD, Nahan, stated that the estimated population for the project area was 13,202 in 2021 and is expected to reach 17,484 by 2044. At a water demand rate of 100 LPCD, the total requirement for 2044 has been projected at 1.74 million litres per day.

The project includes setting up a new water treatment plant (WTP) with improved filtration and disinfection systems, upgrading existing storage reservoirs, replacing inefficient pumps, and introducing automated monitoring for better supply management.

With successful testing already conducted, the commissioning of the Narag water supply scheme in March will mark a major milestone in ensuring a reliable and sustainable drinking water source for thousands of residents in the region.