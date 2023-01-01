New Year revelry at Manali

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 31

The Mall Road was abuzz with revellers who are all set to ring in New Year today.

The hotels are packed to capacity. However, despite the deployment of police personnel at key points, long traffic jams were witnessed in the town and its surrounding places towards the Solang valley throughout the day.

Today, the movement of tourist vehicles was allowed till Solang nullah from Manali. But, the traffic was restricted towards Atal Tunnel because of the slippery road.

A huge traffic jam on a road in Manali on Saturday. Jai Kumar

Other tourist destinations of Kullu district such as Manikaran, Kasol, Naggar, Banjar and Jibhi also witnessed heavy tourist footfall today. After fresh snowfall in the Solang valley and the Jalori pass area in Banjar, a large number of tourists were seen making a beeline towards Kullu-Manali for the past two days.

Anup Thakur, president, Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said the hotels were packed to capacity for the New Year eve. “Fresh snowfall has played a major role in attracting tourists. The Solang valley is also abuzz with tourists.”

He said, “A five-day winter carnival is going to start on January 2. It will be a major attraction for tourists. We are hopeful that the tourists will extend their stay in Manali to enjoy the carnival and have a glimpse of the Himachali culture, folk and dance.”

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the police were on alert to maintain the law and order situation in the district. Adequate police force was deployed at key tourist destinations in the district to keep a close vigil on the movement of offenders.