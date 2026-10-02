New Zealand delegation calls on minister Negi, discusses horticulture

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday held a meeting with a six-member New Zealand delegation, led by High Commissioner Patrick Rata, which is on a three-day visit to Himachal.

The delegation held detailed discussions with the minister on various aspects of horticulture in the state, including the proposed Indo-New Zealand Centre of Excellence for apple, kiwi and pear cultivation.

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Negi said the centre, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore under the Indo-New Zealand agricultural project, would help expand the horticulture sector and introduce modern technologies and practices.

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He said thousands of families in Himachal were directly or indirectly dependent on horticulture. “The main objective of the project is to upgrade farmers’ skills through New Zealand’s technical expertise and acquaint them with modern horticultural technologies,” he said.

Under the project, quality, disease-resistant and improved planting nurseries will be developed. Facilities for integrated post-harvest management will also be established, along with the use of modern technologies to ensure the availability of apple, kiwi and pear planting material in line with market demand.

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The minister said the project would also focus on skill development through training programmes and exposure visits for farmers. He added the delegation would visit the proposed project sites to assess their geographical conditions. As part of its visit, the delegation will also travel to Rajgarh in Sirmaur district.