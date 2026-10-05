DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / New Zealand offers expertise to boost apple yield in Himachal

New Zealand offers expertise to boost apple yield in Himachal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Experts with apple growers at Thanedhar in the Kotgarh area.
Advertisement
New Zealand is set to extend technical support to Himachal Pradesh to improve apple productivity and quality, with experts highlighting the wide gap between the state’s average yields and those achieved in advanced apple-growing regions.

Danielle Adsett, Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand’s Apple and Pear Industry, said Himachal’s average apple productivity was around 5-6 metric tonnes (MT) per hectare, compared with about 57 MT in New Zealand. In newer, advanced orchards, yields can reach up to 80 MT per hectare, she said.

Advertisement

Adsett, along with her colleague Lachlan McKay, recently visited apple orchards in Kotgarh to assess ground realities and interact with growers.

Advertisement

She said Himachal had considerable scope to raise productivity, with yields potentially reaching 30-40 MT per hectare through the adoption of clonal rootstocks, improved planting material, better orchard and pest and disease management, and enhanced skills such as pruning.

Adsett also pointed to the challenges posed by Himachal’s hilly terrain and weather conditions, which contribute to differences in productivity compared with advanced apple-growing regions.

Advertisement

As part of efforts to address these challenges, New Zealand has proposed an Apple Action Plan under the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand. The initiative envisages technical assistance from New Zealand experts to improve productivity, strengthen supply-chain performance and help Indian growers adopt high-value international varieties.

The proposal also includes setting up Centres of Excellence for apple and kiwi in Himachal Pradesh.

Prakash Thakur, former HPMC vice-chairman and an apple grower, said the proposed collaboration could contribute significantly to the state’s apple sector. He said greater farmer participation was envisaged, along with exposure visits to New Zealand to provide growers with first-hand experience of advanced cultivation practices.

Meanwhile, Deepak Singha, president of the Stone Fruit Growers Association, called for stone fruit growers to be included in the technical assistance programme.

“A lot of growers have diversified into stone fruit, and they should be given the support they need through this project,” he said.

The proposed collaboration comes as Himachal’s apple industry looks to modernise cultivation practices, improve productivity and strengthen its position in high-value fruit markets.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts