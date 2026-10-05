New Zealand offers expertise to boost apple yield in Himachal

Danielle Adsett, Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand’s Apple and Pear Industry, said Himachal’s average apple productivity was around 5-6 metric tonnes (MT) per hectare, compared with about 57 MT in New Zealand. In newer, advanced orchards, yields can reach up to 80 MT per hectare, she said.

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Adsett, along with her colleague Lachlan McKay, recently visited apple orchards in Kotgarh to assess ground realities and interact with growers.

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She said Himachal had considerable scope to raise productivity, with yields potentially reaching 30-40 MT per hectare through the adoption of clonal rootstocks, improved planting material, better orchard and pest and disease management, and enhanced skills such as pruning.

Adsett also pointed to the challenges posed by Himachal’s hilly terrain and weather conditions, which contribute to differences in productivity compared with advanced apple-growing regions.

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As part of efforts to address these challenges, New Zealand has proposed an Apple Action Plan under the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand. The initiative envisages technical assistance from New Zealand experts to improve productivity, strengthen supply-chain performance and help Indian growers adopt high-value international varieties.

The proposal also includes setting up Centres of Excellence for apple and kiwi in Himachal Pradesh.

Prakash Thakur, former HPMC vice-chairman and an apple grower, said the proposed collaboration could contribute significantly to the state’s apple sector. He said greater farmer participation was envisaged, along with exposure visits to New Zealand to provide growers with first-hand experience of advanced cultivation practices.

Meanwhile, Deepak Singha, president of the Stone Fruit Growers Association, called for stone fruit growers to be included in the technical assistance programme.

“A lot of growers have diversified into stone fruit, and they should be given the support they need through this project,” he said.

The proposed collaboration comes as Himachal’s apple industry looks to modernise cultivation practices, improve productivity and strengthen its position in high-value fruit markets.