Newborn found abandoned on bus in Kullu district

Mandi, April 3
A newborn girl was found abandoned on a private bus near Bajaura in Kullu district today. The bus was on its way from Kullu to Mandi when the conductor noticed the child on a seat. He immediately asked the driver to take the bus to the Bhuntar police station.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said it seemed that someone had deliberately abandoned the girl. She said the child had been admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu. The Child Welfare Committee also visited the child. The police are trying to nab the person who left the child in the bus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled