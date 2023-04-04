Newborn found abandoned on bus in Kullu district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

A newborn girl was found abandoned on a private bus near Bajaura in Kullu district today. The bus was on its way from Kullu to Mandi when the conductor noticed the child on a seat. He immediately asked the driver to take the bus to the Bhuntar police station.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said it seemed that someone had deliberately abandoned the girl. She said the child had been admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu. The Child Welfare Committee also visited the child. The police are trying to nab the person who left the child in the bus.