Newborn found dead in toilet of Mandi hospital

Mandi, May 2
A newborn was found dead in a toilet of the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, on Monday morning. The body, which was dumped in a bucket, was spotted by the sweepers while they were cleaning the toilet.
The staff informed the hospital authorities who then called the police. Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said they suspect that someone who had given birth in the hospital had dumped the newborn at night.
The SP added that they were trying to retrieve the CCTV footage from the area and minutely examining birth records of the hospital for that period. Efforts are on to nab the culprit, she said.
