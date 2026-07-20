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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Newly elected Gorkha Vikas Parishad committee takes oath

Newly elected Gorkha Vikas Parishad committee takes oath

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Executive committee members of the Himachal Gorkha Vikas Parishad at Dharamsala.
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The newly elected executive committee of the Himachal Gorkha Vikas Parishad, Dharamsala, was sworn in during an oath-taking ceremony held at Gorkha Bhawan in Dharamsala on Sunday. The event marked the beginning of a new leadership committed to strengthening the social, cultural and educational interests of the Gorkha community in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

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The oath was administered in the presence of election chairman Honorary Captain L B Gurung and chairman Surya Vijay. The ceremony was attended by Colonel M S Karki, P J Pradhan, and representatives of Bhagsu Pahal, Mukhiya Yol and Mukhiya Sukar Master.

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During the ceremony, Honorary Captain Om Bahadur Gurung assumed office as president, while Mamta Rana was elected vice-president. Aarti Karki Thapa took charge as secretary, Neena Bisht as joint secretary, Sunil Rana as treasurer, B M Bisht as social welfare secretary, and Rambha Devi as language and culture secretary.

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Colonel Maheshwar Gurung was appointed Chief Patron. Honorary Captain Bhupendra Singh Gurung and Honorary Captain Dhirendra Thapa Singh were named patrons, while Honorary Captain Hemant Ale and Honorary Captain L B Gurung were appointed chief advisers.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Gorkha community while promoting its welfare and educational advancement across the state in the time to come.

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