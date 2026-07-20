Newly elected Gorkha Vikas Parishad committee takes oath

The newly elected executive committee of the Himachal Gorkha Vikas Parishad, Dharamsala, was sworn in during an oath-taking ceremony held at Gorkha Bhawan in Dharamsala on Sunday. The event marked the beginning of a new leadership committed to strengthening the social, cultural and educational interests of the Gorkha community in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The oath was administered in the presence of election chairman Honorary Captain L B Gurung and chairman Surya Vijay. The ceremony was attended by Colonel M S Karki, P J Pradhan, and representatives of Bhagsu Pahal, Mukhiya Yol and Mukhiya Sukar Master.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, Honorary Captain Om Bahadur Gurung assumed office as president, while Mamta Rana was elected vice-president. Aarti Karki Thapa took charge as secretary, Neena Bisht as joint secretary, Sunil Rana as treasurer, B M Bisht as social welfare secretary, and Rambha Devi as language and culture secretary.

Advertisement

Colonel Maheshwar Gurung was appointed Chief Patron. Honorary Captain Bhupendra Singh Gurung and Honorary Captain Dhirendra Thapa Singh were named patrons, while Honorary Captain Hemant Ale and Honorary Captain L B Gurung were appointed chief advisers.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Gorkha community while promoting its welfare and educational advancement across the state in the time to come.