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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Newly elected gram panchayat leaders take oath of office in Kullu

Newly elected gram panchayat leaders take oath of office in Kullu

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Kullu, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Agriculture minister Chander Kumar during the oath ceremony of the newly elected presidents and vice-presidents of gram panchayats in Atal Sadan at Kullu on Monday.
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Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected presidents and vice-presidents of 242 gram panchayats across six development blocks of Kullu district. The ceremony, held at Atal Sadan in Kullu, was attended by a large number of public representatives, officials and dignitaries.

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Addressing the gathering, the minister said panchayat elections, unlike other electoral contests, are not fought on party symbols, reflecting the true spirit of democracy and enabling representatives to work beyond political affiliations for public welfare.

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He credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which accorded constitutional status to panchayats and empowered them with administrative and financial authority.

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Congratulating the newly elected representatives, Chander Kumar described the Panchayati Raj system as the strongest pillar of Indian democracy. He said gram panchayats form the foundation of the rural development and play a vital role in the holistic growth of villages.

The minister urged elected representatives to serve all citizens impartially, without discrimination or favouritism, and to place public service above all else. He also called upon educated young representatives to understand their powers and responsibilities and to ensure that panchayats are run with integrity, honesty and transparency.

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“Ensure people’s participation in development works and move forward with trust and cooperation,” he said. He further urged representatives to work towards transforming their villages into model centres of development, cleanliness, transparency and public welfare over the next five years.

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