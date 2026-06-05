icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Newly elected representatives seek Dhumal’s blessings

Newly elected representatives seek Dhumal’s blessings

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of PRI elections with Prem Kumar Dhumal at Samirpur.
Advertisement

Newly elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) thronged Samirpur to seek the blessings of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. The BJP’s clean sweep in the PRI elections has left the Congress party deeply embarrassed.

Advertisement

Out of 19 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats, the Congress managed to win only one, while the remaining 18 went to the BJP. The trend was mirrored across the district’s six Block Development Committees (BDCs) and 232 Gram Panchayats (GPs).

Advertisement

Prominent visitors to Samirpur today included Jyoti Thakur (ZP member, Uhl Ward), Sushma Devi (BDC member, Pohanj Ward), Anubala (Pradhan, Bhareda GP), Sumna Devi (Pradhan, Chariyan Di Dhar GP), Omkar Chand (Up-Pradhan, Chariyan Di Dhar GP), Harnam Chand (Up-Pradhan, Tapre GP), Sachin Rana (Up-Pradhan, Jandadu GP) and Rakesh Kumar (Pradhan, Dimmi GP). They were accompanied by a large number of supporters. Delegations led by Rajni Devi (ZP member, Badhani ward) and Anita Sharma (ZP member, Dhamrol) also met with Dhumal.

Advertisement

Congratulating the winners, Dhumal said their victory reflects the deep trust and faith the public had placed in them. He reminded them that this victory brings the immense responsibility of meeting public expectations, advising the members to work with honesty and dedication for regional development.

Dhumal added that the BJP had always championed public welfare and aimed to strengthen PRIs at the grassroots level. He noted that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had launched numerous rural development schemes and urged the elected representatives — especially the Pradhans — to maximise the use of these schemes for the welfare of their respective areas.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts