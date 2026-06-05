Newly elected representatives seek Dhumal’s blessings

Newly elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) thronged Samirpur to seek the blessings of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. The BJP’s clean sweep in the PRI elections has left the Congress party deeply embarrassed.

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Out of 19 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats, the Congress managed to win only one, while the remaining 18 went to the BJP. The trend was mirrored across the district’s six Block Development Committees (BDCs) and 232 Gram Panchayats (GPs).

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Prominent visitors to Samirpur today included Jyoti Thakur (ZP member, Uhl Ward), Sushma Devi (BDC member, Pohanj Ward), Anubala (Pradhan, Bhareda GP), Sumna Devi (Pradhan, Chariyan Di Dhar GP), Omkar Chand (Up-Pradhan, Chariyan Di Dhar GP), Harnam Chand (Up-Pradhan, Tapre GP), Sachin Rana (Up-Pradhan, Jandadu GP) and Rakesh Kumar (Pradhan, Dimmi GP). They were accompanied by a large number of supporters. Delegations led by Rajni Devi (ZP member, Badhani ward) and Anita Sharma (ZP member, Dhamrol) also met with Dhumal.

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Congratulating the winners, Dhumal said their victory reflects the deep trust and faith the public had placed in them. He reminded them that this victory brings the immense responsibility of meeting public expectations, advising the members to work with honesty and dedication for regional development.

Dhumal added that the BJP had always championed public welfare and aimed to strengthen PRIs at the grassroots level. He noted that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had launched numerous rural development schemes and urged the elected representatives — especially the Pradhans — to maximise the use of these schemes for the welfare of their respective areas.