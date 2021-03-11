Newlywed couple dies in Kullu mishap

KULLU, AUGUST 19
A newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh died on their way to Manali after their vehicle collided with a truck near 17 Mile on the national highway late last night.
The collision was so immense that their vehicle was completely damaged. The deceased
have been identified as Rohit Kaushik (23) and Mansi (23) of Lalitpur district of UP.
Patlikuhl police station in-charge Mukesh Rathore said both husband and wife died on the spot. He said the matter was being investigated. Relatives of the deceased have been informed and the bodies would be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.
