Next AAP roadshow at Seraj: Satyendar Jain

Our Correspondent

Mandi, April 7

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, election in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) for Himachal, said today that the party would hold a show of strength at Seraj, the home constituency of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Mandi district this month.

Jain, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “AAP has set up target of five lakh members in Himachal for which the membership drive will be intensified. Nearly three lakh persons in Himachal have taken AAP membership within 20 days, while the remaining two lakh members will be enrolled soon”.

AAP to contest from all 68 Assembly seats }AAP will contest the elections in all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal and a road map has been made to ensure victory. To mobilise public, functions will be held in each constituency. —Satyendar Jain, AAP poll in-charge

“The support of people during the AAP roadshow in Mandi yesterday was overwhelming, which had made the Congress and the BJP worried. The people have a chance to discard both parties and elect AAP to ensure the development of state,” he added.

Jain said, “The action of the Enforcement Directorate against me is the BJP’s political vendetta. I have full faith in judiciary, which will do justice. —

