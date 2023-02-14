NGO: Complete work on Sansari Nullah road

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 13

A local NGO has sought the completion of the ongoing maintenance work on the Sansari Nullah-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts at the earliest.

In a representation to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NGO Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, recently urged him to issue necessary instructions to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to expedite the completion of the remaining work.