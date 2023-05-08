NGO demands removal of encroachments

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 7

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has demanded the removal of encroachments from the main market in the town. In a press note issued here today, association’s president Om Prakash Goswami and general secretary Suresh Kashmiri said the encroachments caused inconvenience to both residents and tourists.

The municipal council had failed to take suitable action against the encroachers, alleged office-bearers of the association. “As the town’s market falls within the heritage zone and is an important public space in the town, such encroachments not only violate the rights of the local residents, but also pose a threat to the grandeur of chowgans and the town’s cultural significance,” they added.

They said they would launch a protest, if the municipal council did not initiate necessary steps to remove encroachments.