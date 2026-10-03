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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NGO director sits on fast, demands opening of Mother-Child Hospital

NGO director sits on fast, demands opening of Mother-Child Hospital

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Akil Bakshi, director of the Ranjit Bakshi Jan Kalyan Foundation, a local NGO, sits on an indefinite fast at the Civil Hospital, Nurpur.
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Akil Bakshi, director of the Ranjit Bakshi Jan Kalyan Foundation, began an indefinite fast at the Civil Hospital, Nurpur, on Friday, demanding the opening of the 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) and greater public participation in hospital affairs.

Bakshi, who had announced two months ago that he would launch the agitation if the MCH was not made functional by September 30, began the fast on Gandhi Jayanti.

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Before starting the fast, Bakshi and his supporters took out a protest rally from the Combined Office Building to the Civil Hospital. Addressing the gathering, he said the MCH was constructed to provide specialised and integrated healthcare to expectant mothers, newborns and neonates, but had remained non-functional for several years despite an expenditure of around Rs 15 crore on its construction.

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Bakshi said his two demands were that the MCH be made functional at the earliest and that his NGO be included in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Civil Hospital, Nurpur, to enable it to contribute towards improving healthcare facilities and services.

He said he would continue the indefinite fast until the demands were addressed.

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Bakshi clarified that the agitation was not directed against any individual, political party or government, but was aimed at highlighting shortcomings in the healthcare system and seeking better medical facilities for residents. He also said the organisation was pursuing accountability over what it described as “false commitments” made to people by leaders of both ruling and opposition parties.

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