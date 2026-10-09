NGO head ends indefinite fast after written assurance from Nurpur SDM, Civil Hospital

Akil Bakshi, head of NGO RB Jankalyan Foundation, ended his indefinite fast on its seventh day on Thursday morning after the local administration and the Civil Hospital gave a written assurance to him on his demands. Bakshi had started the fast on the premises of the Civil Hospital on October 2 in support of his demands that the 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) be made functional and his NGO be included in its Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS).

The MCH, built at a cost of Rs 15 crore and inaugurated in 2022, has remained non-functional for around four years. The equipment and furniture at the health facility were shifted to Una a few months after the Congress formed government in the state.

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Nurpur SDM Arun Sharma and Medical Superintendent Dr Anupama Sharma intervened on Thursday and gave Bakshi a written assurance, prompting him to call off his fast. According to the letter issued on behalf of the Medical Superintendent, the functioning of the MCH would be ensured only after the executing agency, BSNL, handed over the building to the Health Department. The hospital authorities also said that the MCH would require the requisite medical equipment from the National Health Mission, deployment of manpower and the posting of medical specialists before it could be made operational. The pending work related to power and water supplies in the MCH building is nearing completion.

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On Bakshi’s second demand, the Medical Superintendent allowed him to attend the governing body meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti as a special invitee and put forth his representation, grievances and suggestions for improving healthcare facilities at the hospital. The hospital administration also informed Bakshi that the matter regarding his official induction as a member of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti’s governing body had already been taken up with the higher authorities.