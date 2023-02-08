NGO threatens stir over 'exorbitant' house tax hike

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 7

Various organisations of the town led by the Chamba Welfare Association, a local NGO, have planned an agitation if ‘exorbitant hike’ in house tax was not withdrawn.

The local municipal council had recently raised and implemented the new tax policy for house tax, which, the organization said, was excessively beyond the capacity of the poor and middle class residents.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister through DC here, association president Om Prakash Goswami and general secretary Suresh Kashmiri described the enhanced house tax as “unwarranted” and vehemently opposed it.

The town’s inhabitants working as labourers, vendors, workers, small shopkeepers and also middle class citizens, who are paying other taxes such as revenue and income tax, have been badly affected.

They said that the town was in a dire need of parking facilities, children’s parks, beauty spots, improvement of all the crematoriums and public paths leading to these, sanitation etc.

They urged the CM to intervene in the matter and provide them relief.