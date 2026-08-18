NGT allows fresh petition over illegal mining, stone crushers on forest land in Manali, Lahaul-Spiti

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the filing of a fresh petition concerning allegations of illegal mining and stone-crushing operations on forest land in certain parts of Manali and Lahaul-Spiti.

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The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and member A. Senthil Vel. The Tribunal allowed the applicant, Abhishek Rai, to withdraw the earlier petition and file a fresh one after seeking legal assistance.

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The matter arose from a letter petition dated May 12, 2026, submitted by the applicant, which was registered as an original application for the exercise of the Tribunal's suo motu jurisdiction.

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During the hearing, the Tribunal sought complete factual details concerning the grievances, particulars of the alleged violators, details of the affected land and copies of relevant supporting documents.

The applicant had raised allegations concerning illegal mining and the installation and operation of stone crushers on forest land at Dhundi and Buruwa in Manali; Keling Sarai, Chika Palmo, and Khoksar in Lahaul; Gue in Spiti; and Zing Zing Bar and Roli in Lahaul.

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The applicant had sought an inquiry, a joint inspection by the concerned departments, the stoppage of the alleged illegal activities, and appropriate legal action.