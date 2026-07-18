NGT flags Himachal’s waste management crisis, issues 32 directions

Recognising Himachal Pradesh as one of India’s most ecologically sensitive Himalayan states and the source of major rivers like Yamuna, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concerns over improper solid waste and sewage management in the hill state.

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The NGT bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Experts Members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, issued 32 comprehensive directions to the state government for ensuring sustainable compliance with environmental laws.

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The Tribunal observed that the discharge of untreated sewage and continued dependence on unscientific waste disposal pose a serious environmental threat with potentially irreversible consequences.

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While reviewing the sixth-monthly compliance report submitted by the Chief Secretary of Himachal in the matter concerning implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and sewage management, the NGT observed that the State continues to face significant deficiencies in scientific waste management and sewage treatment, posing serious risks to public health and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

“Environmental compliance cannot be measured merely by the construction of infrastructure. Success must be judged by whether every household is connected to a sewer network, whether rivers receive clean water instead of untreated sewage and whether waste is scientifically managed throughout the State,” the Tribunal observed.

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The Himachal Chief Secretary, has been directed to submit a comprehensive compliance report addressing all the directions issued by the NGT. The matter has been listed for January 20, 2027.

The Tribunal further expressed concern that 295 waste hotspots continue to exist across the state, including 28 hotspots in Shimla Municipal Corporation, observing that their continued existence reflects deficiencies in door-to-door waste collection, source segregation and public sanitation systems.

The Bench also found that 20 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are not complying with prescribed effluent standards and that several STPs are operating without valid statutory consent.

It further noted that more than 30 Urban Local Bodies have zero household sewer connections, resulting in untreated domestic sewage flowing directly into open drains and ultimately into natural water bodies.

The Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) has been directed to identify all STPs operating without valid consent, recover outstanding environmental compensation from non-compliant facilities, and initiate prosecution under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 against persistent violators.

According to the report, urban areas in Himachal generate 420.82 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, of which 20.48 tonnes remain uncollected.

The NGT also noted that approximately 20.87 tonnes of waste continue to be disposed of at landfills or temporary, unscientific dumping sites, with several urban local bodies still relying on such sites instead of scientific waste processing facilities.

On liquid waste management, the Tribunal observed that Himachal generates approximately 159.117 million litres of sewage per day (MLD), while only 88.293 MLD is actually being treated. Consequently, around 44.5 per cent of the sewage generated in the State is discharged untreated into rivers, streams, lakes and other natural water bodies.

The Tribunal directed the Himachal Government to eliminate temporary dumping sites through scientific waste management systems, prepare a comprehensive rural solid waste management plan, remediate all remaining legacy waste sites, strengthen Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), composting and Bio-CNG infrastructure, eliminate waste hotspots, and improve segregation, collection and recycling across both urban and rural areas.

The Tribunal also directed all ULB’s to prepare time-bound sewer connectivity plans, promote reuse of treated wastewater, prohibit open dumping and burning of waste, strengthen source segregation, establish grievance redressal systems, expand public awareness programmes, involve Women’s Self-Help Groups in waste management, develop digital monitoring systems, and undertake large-scale plantation along storm-water drains.