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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NGT issues notices to Kasauli pharma unit for ‘environmental norm violations’

NGT issues notices to Kasauli pharma unit for ‘environmental norm violations’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:19 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to Morepen Laboratory Limited over alleged environmental violations by the pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, located in the Kasauli area of Solan district.

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The complaint has been filed by one Lekh Singh against M/s Morepen Laboratory Limited and others, alleging violation of environmental norms in the pharmaceutical firm's manufacturing unit located at Tiron village in the Kasauli tehsil of Solan district.

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The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and Chairperson and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad. The respondent has been granted four weeks to file a reply.

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The applicant alleged that the industrial unit was operating generator sets and other machinery that resulted in noise pollution beyond permissible limits.

In support of these allegations, reliance was placed on a noise monitoring report.

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It was further alleged that the unit was discharging effluents beyond prescribed limits, thereby causing environmental pollution. The applicant has also raised allegations regarding unauthorised diversion of irrigation water for industrial purposes, supported by documents placed on record.

The applicant informed the tribunal that a prior civil suit filed before the Civil Judge, Kasauli, was held to be not maintainable on the ground that the appropriate remedy lay before the National Green Tribunal.

The applicant has been directed to serve copies of the application and enclosures on all other respondents, and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.

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