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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NGT pulls up Himachal officials over monsoon disaster case

NGT pulls up Himachal officials over monsoon disaster case

NGT pulls up state officials over monsoon disaster case Town and Country Planning Principal Secretary skips virtual hearing; Chief Secretary told to ensure his appearance on January 22

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Tribunal noted apparent non-compliance with its order dated August 4, 2026. File
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of the non-compliance with its orders by Himachal Pradesh officials in a monsoon disaster case.

The Principal Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad took serious note of the non-appearance of the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, despite directions requiring his virtual presence in proceedings concerning the state’s monsoon disaster and alleged environmental violations.

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The case was registered on the basis of a report published in a newspaper on November 25, 2023, titled “Deforestation, Ill-Planned Construction and Unscientific-Illegal Mining Behind Himachal Pradesh’s Monsoon Catastrophe”.

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The Tribunal noted apparent non-compliance with its order dated August 4, 2026. It observed that no one had appeared on behalf of some senior officials of the state government, including the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, and the senior official responsible for Forests and Environment. Their absence had prevented effective proceedings on that date.

Instead of directing for the personal appearance of the Chief Secretary, the Tribunal had directed the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, to appear virtually on October 13, 2026. However, he did not appear on the scheduled date. The Tribunal also noted that no application had been filed on his behalf explaining any difficulty in attending the proceedings.

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Observing that there was apparent non-compliance with its earlier order, the Bench considered it necessary to issue further directions. The Chief Secretary has been directed to ensure that the Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, appears virtually at the next hearing. The Bench clarified that if the Principal Secretary fails to appear, the Chief Secretary himself would be required to appear virtually to assist the Tribunal.

A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary for compliance. The next hearing has been fixed for January 22, 2027.

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