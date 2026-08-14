NGT questions platform built around 200-yr-old banyan tree in Jawali tehsil

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The matter came before the Tribunal following a grievance alleging that the platform was constructed without obtaining the requisite permission. In its response, the authorities submitted that the work involved only a small protective sitting platform, or Tiyala, around the existing Banyan tree. The platform, they said, was intended to protect the tree, check soil erosion around its base and ensure public safety.

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During the hearing, the Tribunal noted that it was undisputed that the Banyan tree stood within a protected forest area. It, therefore, sought clarity on the manner in which the platform was constructed and the statutory permission, if any, obtained for carrying out the work.

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The NGT has directed the Principal Secretary, Forest, to explain the position and file a detailed affidavit before the Tribunal within six weeks.