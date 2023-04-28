 NGT rejects plea to allow more vehicles to Rohtang : The Tribune India

NGT rejects plea to allow more vehicles to Rohtang

Taxi operators had demanded that cap be raised from 1,200 to 5,000

Long queues of vehicles on the Manali-Rohtang road. File



Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 27

In a major blow dashing the hopes of the Him Anchal Taxi Operators Union, Manali, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by it to raise the number of vehicles going to the Rohtang Pass.

The union had sought permission to raise the cap on vehicles to go from Manali to Rohtang Pass from 1,200 to 5,000. The union had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for modification of the orders passed in the year 2016 and 2017 by the NGT. The apex court had transferred the matter to the NGT.

Adverse impact on environment

  • The NGT said the movement of more vehicles couldn’t be allowed due to adverse impact on glacier, climate change and environment
  • The orders read that the carrying capacity of the area does not permit relaxation
  • Data of air quality is better merely because of the restricted number of vehicles. This can’t be a ground to presume that increased number of vehicles will be sustainable
  • Atal Tunnel’s opening doesn’t change the situation that led to passing of earlier orders

The union pleaded by way of application before the tribunal that reason for seeking modification was opening of Atal Tunnel on October 3, 2020 and availability of more parking spaces at Gulaba, Marhi and Rohtang Pass. It was pleaded that due to increased tourism activities, the number of vehicles permitted to go to Rohtang Pass by the tribunal was insufficient. The number is now required to be increased to 5,000 vehicles per day.

Rejecting the union’s application, the tribunal said the movement of more vehicles cannot be allowed due to adverse impact on glacier, climate change and environment. The orders said that the carrying capacity of the area did not permit relaxation. Data of air quality was better merely because of the restricted number of vehicles. This cannot be a ground to presume that increased number of vehicles would be sustainable.

The opening of Atal Tunnel or availability of parking space does not change the situation which led to passing of earlier orders by this tribunal. Better air quality is not a ground to increase the vehicular figures, the tribunal said.

Him Anchal Taxi Operators Union chief Puran Chand said the union along with other tourism beneficiaries would again approach the state government to file a review petition. He said that before opening of the tunnel, around 5,000 vehicles, mostly diesel, used to cross the Rohtang Pass to go towards Lahaul. He said that now these supply vehicles go through the Rohtang tunnel and the burden on the Pass had reduced considerably.

Beneficiaries of the tourism industry said the Rohtang Pass was a popular tourist spot and it was the major destination of tourists visiting Manali. They said that due to capping of the vehicles, many visitors were deprived of a chance to visit the Pass. They said that providing limited permits had also promoted high fares and black marketing.

Environmentalists alleged that while huge funds were collected at the NGT barrier little has been spent on the conservation of environment. They said that adequate eco-friendly basic amenities should be provided between Manali and Rohtang Pass to maintain the beauty of the region.

